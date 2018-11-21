Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F to debut in Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

By Express News Service

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F has been cast in the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in the upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The family comedy is directed by national award-winning director Nitin Kakkar and co-produced by Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakaramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Pooja Bedia and Alaia F

Saif Ali Khan said, “I’m excited about working with Alaia. She has all the qualities we were looking for a young lead. She has the charm and energy to take the film to the level it needs and I’m looking forward to getting to work with her. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast.”

Jay Shewakramani added, “Alaia has got this film purely on merit. Nitin, Saif and I felt she is right for the role after viewing the screen test.”Jawaani Jaaneman will go on floors early next year in London. In the film, Saif essays the role of a father in his late 40’s who refuses to grow up despite being responsible for a teenage daughter.

It was earlier rumoured that Saif’s real-life daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is making her debut in Kedarnath, will be essaying Alaia’s part in the Jawaani Jaaneman. However, when asked about the same, director Nitin Kakkar denied approaching Sara for the role.