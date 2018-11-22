Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Falling in love with the big screen was inevitable’

As a child, Vybhav recalls watching the first half-an-hour to 40 minutes of a film and would get super excited at the time of the hero’s entry.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vybhav.

By CE Features
Express News Service

Vybhav’s connection with films started early on. After all, with his father, Narasimhulu being a producer and theatre owner, Vybhav grew up breathing and talking films. So his debut in Tarakasura doesn’t come as a surprise. “Over the last 20 years, I’ve been watching films every single day. Falling in love with the big screen was inevitable,” Vybhav tells City Express.

As a child, Vybhav recalls watching the first half-an-hour to 40 minutes of a film and would get super excited at the time of the hero’s entry. “That’s when you get to hear the whistles from the audience. I would get goosebumps,” says the newcomer, adding, “While everyone my age would spend their summer holidays at their grandparents’, I would spend mine in theatres. Even to this day, if I am not shooting, I will be at theatres. I never miss the first day, the first show of any film,” says the newbie, who has done his B.Sc in animation.

However, when it was time to make his debut, Vybhav knew that it wouldn’t be easy. “Unlike films that newcomer’s often debut with, I was clear that I didn’t want mine to be a college romance story. While we were looking for a script,  Tarakasura (directed by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa) came by. I found the script different and challenging for a newcomer, which is why I picked it up,” he says.

The film has been in the making for the last two years years now. The reason for the delay, Vybhav says, is because of the detailed work it required. “I have three shades in the film - a mass look, a stylish hero and that of a 16-year-old boy. For a newcomer, I thought it was a different film to come by.”

At this point, However, Vybhav reveals that the title of Tarakasura refers to the villain and not the hero. However, the film takes us deep into the lives of traditional folk artistes, especially those who practice morning hour predictions. They are locally known as budbudkes. Through this film I learnt that there are 1.5 crore folk artistes who follow the budbudke tradition” he says.

 Did his father’s stature help Vybhav? “At no point was I pressurised. In fact, my family initially thought that my elder brother (Kishore) would be an actor, but fate had different plans. He looks after the family business and I am following my passion.”

Tarakasura features Manvitha

Kamath in the lead, with Hollywood actor Danny Sapani playing the antagonist. “We were particular about the looks of the villain, which is why we thought Danny was the best fit,” he says.

Getting into skin of the character 

  • It took almost a year for Vybhav to grow and maintain his beard
     
  • Getting the right texture for his mane meant that he couldn’t wash his hair for five months  
     
  • Lost 13 kgs to get into a teenage character
     
  • ravelled with the folk aritstes for almost four months to pick up their mannerisms 
     
  • Took four months to learn their body language and how to play the instruments they usually carry with them
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narasimhulu Vybhav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp