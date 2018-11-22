Home Entertainment Hindi

My role in Mirzapur is very different from those in Gangs of Wasseypur and Gurgaon: Pankaj Tripathi

Speaking about his ganglord character, Kalin Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi says, "It was a very interesting and exciting part to play.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mirzapur'.

By Shilajit Mitra 
Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video's prestige gangster drama, Mirzapur, was released on the streaming platform last Friday. This is Amazon's third Indian original series after Inside Edge and Breath. The nine-episode series is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh's criminal underworld and stars an ensemble cast consisting of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Divyendu Sharma. The show is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh. 

Speaking about his ganglord character, Kalin Bhaiya, Pankaj Tripathi says, "It was a very interesting and exciting part to play. The digital space allows you to go deep into your role and perform freely and fearlessly. I have played gangster characters before in Gangs of Wasseypur and Gurgaon, but Kanil Bhaiya is quite different from them. He is very outspoken and verbal. He also has an internal side, but he tries to hide it."

In Mirzapur, Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey play two brothers, Guddu and Balbu, who get lured into a life of crime by Kalin Bhaiya. Sharing his experience of working in the show, Ali Fazal says, "Usually, the writing in our films and shows is very one-dimensional. Mirzapur, on the other hand, is intricate and layered. The trajectory of every character keeps colliding with the others. The show evokes a sense of time and place. Even if someone is getting bored, he will at least learn how Kalin (carpets) are made. So there's an informative aspect to the show as well." 

Vikrant Massey adds, "What was of paramount importance to me when I read the script of Mirzapur was how well the world it is set in is fleshed out. It was as if the world was flying off the pages. I was instantly hooked. I always had a secret desire of doing a rustic and rooted role like this. I also wanted to work with the terrific ensemble, especially Pankaj, Ali and Shweta, who are unbelievable actors." 

Like Vikrant, Rasika Dugal, last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Nandita Das' Manto, was attracted to the newness of her part. "I'd never been offered a part like this before. I was very excited, but also nervous. It was a new experience for me. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to pull it off. But once we starting shooting, I got the hang of the character and had a great time playing her."

Praising the female characters in Mirzapur, Shweta Tripathi says, "I always wanted to play a mafia queen. Generally, gangster dramas portray women characters in a certain way. However, in Mirzapur, even if we are not always on the foreground, you will constantly stay hooked to our characters and keep guessing what they are up to next. All the credit goes to the writers of the show for putting this epic story together so brilliantly."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi Mirzapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp