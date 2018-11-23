Dharmendra prays for success of Sunny Deol's film 'Bhaiaji Superhit'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra says he does not know anything about film promotion and asked his actor-son to pray for the success of his latest release "Bhaiaji Superhit".

Dharmendra on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of Sunny and tweeted: " Sunny, my darling son, we don't know the 'abc' of promotion, let us pray for the success of your new film 'Bhaiaji Superhit'."

The father-son duo have together worked in films like "Yamla Pagla Deewana", "Apne" and "Sultanat".

Set in Varanasi, the story of the film revolves around 'bhaiaji' who wants to be an actor in Hindi cinema.

"Bhaiaji Superhit", which also features Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel among others, released on Friday.