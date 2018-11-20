Home Entertainment Review

Sunny Deol without action is certainly not funny

There’s an uncanny timeliness to the delayed release of Mohalla Assi.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra 
Express News Service

There’s an uncanny timeliness to the delayed release of Mohalla Assi. Directed by Pinjar-fame Chandraprakash Dwivedi, this film wrapped production in 2011 but kept hitting roadblocks: starting with alleged non-payment of dues and concluding with a censor clampdown on the rough language. Meanwhile, in 2015, the film was leaked online and declared a canned attempt — like the many there be. Yet, as it arrives in theatres in 2018, weighed down by the long and hard run, its core potential seems doubly undeniable. 

Set between 1988-1998 and inspired by the writings of Dr. Kashi Nath Singh, the film seeks to chart a transformative decade in Indian history. All of this is embedded in animated conversations at Varanasi’s Pappu Ka Dukan, a street chai-shop where local eggheads come to debate and discourse. It all sounds potent material, the kind of talk-heavy political drama typical of independent theatre, but the film loses spunk every time its lead character turns up to tea. 

Dharamnath Pandey (Sunny Deol) is an orthodox Brahmin priest and a Sanskit instructor who scoffs at all the liberalisation around him. He dislikes foreign tourists, who raid his beloved Assi Ghat seeking Moksha and cheap house-rents. He’s also a rude husband and an unkind father. 

Telly goddess Sakshi Tanwar, appearing as Deol’s demure but hard-nosed wife, outshines her co-star. She expresses protest with a muted fury and — in a film full of North Indian men hurtling gaalis in varied accents — gets the Banarasi twang just right. 

Mohalla Assi is choked with subtext, delivering emphatic commentary on a bygone era. The script has a prophetic air. However, in execution, the director adapts a grammar so ancient and crude that he ends up defeating the whole purpose. Despite all the swearing and showboating, this film looks and feels consistently dated.

The author critiques films, documentaries and commercial alike. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohalla Assi Sunny Deol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp