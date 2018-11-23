Home Entertainment Hindi

Disturbed by how some communities are targeted: Taapsee Pannu

The 31-year-old Taapsee Pannu, who played a lawyer in 'Mulk', wanted to bring a change in society through the film.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After working in a critically acclaimed film "Mulk", which talked about 'Islamophobia' and dealt with other social issues, actress Taapsee Pannu feels happy and disturbed at the same time.

"I am very happy with the way the audience has received the film but at the same time disturbed with the way some communities are picked out and targeted by the society," Taapsee said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Ashwin Saravanan’s third film with Taapsee Pannu titled 'Game Over'

The 31-year-old, who played a lawyer in "Mulk", wanted to bring a change in society through the film.

She said: "I took up this film to stand up for them and initiate a change. There were a few apprehensions initially about the character that I play, but I can now say with conviction that they have been put to rest."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film features actors Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

As "Mulk" will be telecast on the small screen, Taapsee and Anubhav want people to understand "what film has actually tried to convey".

"I hope that with the television premiere, the message is conveyed and people realise it, thus taking that step against creating a difference," added the actress.

"Mulk", which released in August, did not get a smooth release as it faced a lot of backlash and criticism from people.

From the audience lashing out against the subject of the film to trolling of actors and calling them "anti-national", the film was mired in several controversies.

For Sinha, making "Mulk" was quite challenging.

He said: "With the response the movie received during its theatrical release, I am happy to know that the Indian audience is mature and open to movies that are against the tide.

"Making 'Mulk' was challenging as it not only addresses but also highlights the constant divide between the Hindus and Muslims. The movie is unlike any other Bollywood entertainer and was made with the intention to be heard rather than just talk about an issue on surface level."

"Mulk" will have its world television premiere on &pictures channel on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Mulk Mulk film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp