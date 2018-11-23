Home Entertainment Hindi

IFFI 2018: Between misplaced pride over 'national language' and fear of getting lost in translation

Pankaj Tripathi said language is not a issue and in his inimitable style translated the bit in a mix of Hindi and English.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

PANAJI: There is a reason why IFFI 2018 is International Film Festival of India and not 'Hindi' and the day three of the ongoing movie gala saw the organisers grappling with finding a meeting point for those who know and do not know English.

The bone of contention was that since people and delegates from different countries had come to attend the "international" festival, it was logical that English be used to express one's ideas.

At IFFI 2018's 'Redefining Stories' session on Thursday, one of the audience members objected to the moderator, cinematographer Aseem Bajaj using Hindi as the medium of speech.

To which actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was part of the panel, quickly interjected in Hindi, "Uska kya jisko English nahin aati".

Fellow panellist actor Rahul Bose made light of the discussion and said "I can speak in English, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi and Hindi. We can take a vote." 

This was followed by an audience member saying: "You are known by Hindi films, please talk in Hindi." 

The audience member who strongly reacted to Tripathi earlier, dug his heels harder with continuous "No's." 

Bajaj asked the man in question if he understood Hindi, to which the person said "Not so well".
Soon another audience member got hold of the microphone and she said, "I am from Korea, please speak in English." 

Then Bajaj declared that the panel will talk in English to make things "easy".

Tripathi said, "If I speak in Hindi, someone please translate for those who can't understand." 

When he got his chance to speak after others in the end, the actor helplessly said to the man in question that he was unable to speak in English.

The audience member then said, "You are wearing jeans and all, you should be knowing English." 

To this Tripathi replied, "The age in which we learn a language, I was not that privileged to be able to wear jeans and do that." 

His honest and transparent answer won many hearts.

The actor said his piece in Hindi when he got the chance: "Main yahan baitha hoon apni story sunane 'Redefining Stories' mein. Ye apne aap mein redefining hai ki main baitha hoon aur aap sun rahe hain." 

He then said: "Aap mujhe gaur se meri aankhon mein dekhenge na, to saari kahaani aapko pata chal jayegi... Main itna hee filmy hoon".

The actor said language is not a issue and in his inimitable style translated the bit in a mix of Hindi and English.

"Gaur se (closely) look into my eyes, and you will know the story," he said to a resounding applause and laughter from the audience.

The speech skirmish also continued in the 'Conversation with The Kapoor's' session that had Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor with writer Rumi Jaffery as moderator.

Besides being the first in-your-face-nepotism-debate "family affair" at the eight-day long movie gala, the segment was marked by another argument over the choice of language.

Someone from the audience objected to Jaffery speaking in Hindi. That it's an international festival speak in English. To which a stern Jaffery said, "Hindi is our 'rashtra bhasha' and I will speak in it." 

No one, however, dared to correct Jaffery that India does not have a national language.

Amid lots of questions and interruptions, Boney Kapoor tried to assuage the angry crowd, saying "I will speak in Hindi and also translate in English." 

The producer then spoke about his son, Arjun Kapoor's absence, who was scheduled to attend the session.

Arjun is currently working on his look for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat" and the film's team wants to keep it under wraps for obvious reasons, Boney said in Hindi.

He then translated the sentence in English. But he could not fully honour his promise as the session moved ahead.

Jaffery too continued posing questions, mostly in Hindi, with some words of English and Urdu sprinkled here and there. The scales of the entire conversation too ended up tilting Hindi's favour.

At NFDC's Film Bazaar, Knowledge Series 'Badlands & the Gender' however, conversation ran quite as melodiously as some of Vishal Bhardwaj's compositions.

The director was in conversation with London-based documentary filmmaker Nasreen Munni Kabir.

Kabir was asking questions in English and Bhardwaj was answering them in the same language.

In the session, when two members of the audience posed questions to him in Hindi, the director chose to answer in English.

Earlier, when some glimpses of Bhardwaj's films were shown, the director appealed to the organisers to arrange clips with subtitles (in English) so that people from other parts of the country and world do not get lost in translation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IFFI 2018 Pankaj Tripathi IFFI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp