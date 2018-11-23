Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao wraps up Made in China’s first schedule

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:53 AM

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

 

Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped up the first schedule of Mikhil Masule’s upcoming film Made in China. Rao plays the role of a Gujarati businessman who struggles to establish himself. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas. 

Made in China is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, who also bankrolled his last film, Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree — a horror-comedy inspired by the urban legend of ‘Nale Ba’ — became one of the highest grossing films of 2018, earning an estimated Rs 199 crore against a production budget of `24 crore.

The author critiques films, documentaries and commercials  alike.

