Home Entertainment Hindi

There was no proof that I would be a good director: Rahul Bose

Actor-filmmaker Rahul Bose said the 16-year-gap between both his directorials testify that they were not calculative moves.

Published: 23rd November 2018 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Bose

Actor-filmmaker Rahul Bose (File | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Actor-filmmaker Rahul Bose says when he actively played rugby for India internationally, he chose films according to his sports calendar.

Rahul, known for films like "English, August", "Mr. and Mrs. Iyer", "Chameli", "Pyaar Ke Side Effects" and "15 Park Avenue", was a part of a 'Redefining Stories' panel at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Thursday.

Asked about his transition from being an actor to a director, Rahul, who first helmed "Everybody Says I'm Fine" and then directed the 2017 film "Poorna", said: "It was not calculative."

ALSO READ: When Poorna turned Rahul Bose to direction

"I had a story about a hairdresser who reads mind, and everybody says I'm fine, but when he cuts their hair, he hears their real stories, and nobody's fine.

"I just wrote the story, loved the story, turned it into a scene breakdown and a screenplay and then I said I want make it. There was no proof that I would be a good director. Many actors are not good directors. So, that's how. There was no calculation."

He said the 16-year-gap between both his directorials testify that they were not calculative moves.

"I just do what I want to do when I want to do it," he said.

Rugby is the only calculation, moderator and popular cinematographer Aseem Bajaj prodded Rahul.

He said: "When I was playing for India, I would look at the rugby calendar and see the two main tournaments, and took up films only if they didn't clash with both tournaments, because playing for India was more important for me than acting in films."

His work was met with an applause from the audience.

Rahul further said that as an artiste, who has primarily dabbled in independent cinema, he has never "struggled".

"I was doing theatre in Mumbai. I did 4-6 plays. Dev Benegal and Uma D'Cunha saw me in a play, and they cast me in 'English, August'. And I got one film after another.

"I have played the lead in 36 films, and cameo and supporting roles in 3 films. So I have never had a 'I don't have a Godfather in the industry' story. I don't have a struggle story," he said.

Rahul further said he neither had to change his acting nor did he have to change his choices.

"I didn't have to compromise right from 'English, August' right up to 'Poorna', barring one or two films," he said, adding that he has worked in Bengali, English, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Bose Rahul Bose film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp