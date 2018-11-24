Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan celebrate 'Kalank' wrap schedule with pizza party

This will be Alia and Varun's fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Published: 24th November 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 01:29 PM

kalank

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on Friday celebrated the end of the 'crazy' schedule for their upcoming period drama titled 'Kalank' with a pizza party along with the crew of the film. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on Friday celebrated the end of the 'crazy' schedule for their upcoming period drama titled 'Kalank' with a pizza party along with the crew of the film.

The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor took to his official Instagram account to share a series of fun pictures from the schedule wrap with Alia and the whole crew.

He also wrote a heartfelt message alongside the pictures, which read, "End of a crazy sched team #kalank. This has to be the most hard working team I have ever worked with. Day night these boys and girls have given their life so I can shine bright on screen. @abhivarman just smiling cause he thinks I'm cray and @aliaabhatt with zero sleep and an Injury giving her 100 percent #teamkalank. We coming to u in 2019 get ready. April 19th. Also I got my #pizza".

In another picture posted by Varun, he could be seen posing with a slice of pizza. It seemed like the pizza party was a lot of fun.

The 'Kalank' team has been actively treating fans with pictures and behind-the-scenes photos from the movie sets.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the epic period drama is set in the era of 1940s, around the tough times faced by India and Pakistan. It is produced by Karan Johar and apart from Varun and Alia, the star-studded cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Kunal Khemu. The movie will hit the big screens on April 19, 2019.

Interestingly, the film was actually conceptualised by KJo's father, Yash Johar, nearly 15 years ago.

