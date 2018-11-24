WATCH | Karan Johar shares an adorable video of his twins Yash and Roohi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar treated his fans with an adorable video of his twins Yash and Roohi Johar.

He took to his official Instagram account to share the cute video of his little ones, riding and dancing together on their toy car. He captioned the video as, "Please see the dancing the driving skills! #mylovestory #roohiandyash"

The little munchkins could be seen riding on their toy car together, after which Yash starts dancing and gives his sister a hug, who smiles back at him. KJo keeps requesting Roohi to dance but she just rests her face on the wheel. "Roohi, why have you passed out on the wheel?" says KJo in the video.

The sweet video which captured the fun moments between the brother-sister duo has been liked by many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, among many others.

Some funny comments also came in. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "She isn't buying it," for Roohi while Ishaan Khatter wrote, "I think Yash did Jhingaat there in the beginning."

The proud daddy of the two keeps sharing pictures of his kids on his social media posts, which can certainly brighten up anyone's day.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker announced the happy news of the birth of his twins through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father Yash Johar and interestingly, Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

On the work front, the 46-year-old director is currently producing 'Simmba', 'Kesari', 'Kalank', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive' and 'Brahmastra'.

Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht' after two years, which is a period drama and features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The flick is all set to hit the big screens in 2020.