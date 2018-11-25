Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get pre-wedding bash from 'The Sky Is Pink' team

The couple left Delhi for Mumbai late on Saturday ahead of their nuptials, which are reportedly set to take place between November 29 and December 2 in Jodhpur.

Published: 25th November 2018

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A pre-wedding party for actress Priyanka Chopra and her American singer beau Nick Jonas was organised here on the sets of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' before they left for Mumbai.

"Love, laughter and happily ever after to the beautiful bride-to-be," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Roy Kapur Films, which is producing the movie.

Priyanka, Nick, director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are seen in the accompanying pictures, which also feature a cake with several candles and a bottle of champaign. In one photograph, Kapur is popping the champaign.

The cake reads: "Congratulations to our dear bride-to-be P.C.J."

The couple left Delhi for Mumbai late on Saturday ahead of their nuptials, which are reportedly set to take place between November 29 and December 2 in Jodhpur.

Preparations have been on in full swing, but the wedding dates have not been officially announced yet.

