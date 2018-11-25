Home Entertainment Hindi

Real battle is how much to spoon-feed audience: Sriram Raghavan 

The filmmaker, whose thriller 'Andhadhun' has completed 50 days in the theatres, said he does not show the obvious on the screen.

Published: 25th November 2018 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Director Sriram Raghavan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: Director Sriram Raghavan on Saturday said the question he struggles with the most while making a film is how much should he "spoon-feed" the audience.

The filmmaker, whose thriller 'Andhadhun' has completed 50 days in the theatres, said he does not show the obvious on the screen.

"The real battle is how much do you spoon-feed the audience. And I tend to go with my grammar and understanding. That 'ok, this is obvious. We don't need to show it. We don't need to say it'," Raghavan said.

ALSO READ | Thrillers project your fears on screen, says 'Andhadhun' director Sriram Raghavan 

He was speaking at NFDC's Film Bazaar Knowledge Series session, 'The Dark, The Pulpy and The Love Story'.

The filmmaker, however, added that when the people from the focus group, that initially watches his film, are "asking the same question, then it's kind of (sets) an alert that 'let us think about this concern'".

Raghavan said at the time of 'Badlapur', they left many things for the audience to interpret.

"There's this constant line (the producers use). 'That I get it but the audience won't get it'," he said.

ALSO READ | I know I've become a star but don't want to believe it: Ayushmann Khurrana

The director, however, believed that the masses will be able to imagine it.

"But there used to people who use to do get it. Now either you dilute it and say that make scenes out of that, then I say 'nahi yaar'," he added.

Raghavan said he is lucky that the 2015 film had a low-budget and there was not that much famous a star, so his job became easier.

"You can't try and explain everything. Otherwise, it will go on and on. That's the mistake we often make. We try to explain everything and dilute the whole, core story," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhadhun Sriram Raghavan NFDC Film Bazaar Knowledge Series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp