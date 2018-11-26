Home Entertainment Hindi

Acting cannot be learnt in classrooms: Sunny Deol

The Border actor said, "You cannot learn acting... The core of it, cannot be learnt in a classroom. You learn acting from observation, from exploration as you progress in life."

Published: 26th November 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Deol

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actor Sunny Deol says the art of acting cannot be learnt in classrooms and that it comes from observations in real life.

Known for his performance in iconic films like "Border", "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha", "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy", "Yamla Pagla Deewana" and "Ghayal", Sunny told IANS here: "You cannot learn acting... The core of it, cannot be learnt in a classroom. You learn acting from observation, from exploration as you progress in life."

"Of course when it comes to staging a performance, there are certain technicalities that can be taught, but one has to articulate and use their voice and body in a manner to perform because stage performance is live. When it comes to cinema, a camera can capture the finest movement of your eyes through close-ups. So as a film actor, one has to internalise the character to deliver it on-screen," added Sunny, who went to a film school in London in his younger days and attended classes in theatre and performing arts.

Asked if being the son of yesteryears superstar Dharmendra, acting was a natural choice for him, Sunny said: "As a child, I had problems in reading and writing. but my IQ and reflex was very good. Therefore, though in the class I was not a great student, I used to score pass marks. I was rather very good at sports and other co-curricular activities."

"After a certain age, of course, we all had to decide on our career and that is when I realised that acting and performance is my true calling. More than attending an acting class, I went abroad for my self-discovery which was not possible otherwise in India."

"It is only natural for people to find a shadow of my father in me... But as an individual, to find my own self I had to go away from all these," he added.

Having started his career in 1983 with "Betaab", Sunny won National Awards for films like "Ghayal" in 1990 and "Damini - Lightning" in 1993. Known primarily for his action-oriented performances, he also bagged several awards for films.

Sunny's younger brother Bobby Deol and cousin Abhay Deol too are actors.

Asked that being the elder in the family, how did he deal with the pressure as a youngster initially, Sunny said: "Of course I was aware of the pressure being the son of a superstar like my dad, but I never let the pressure pounce on me to find my signature as an actor.

"One cannot grow under pressure, so I was never a youngster who was bothered about how the world is going to perceive me. My theory is, 'I want to present myself the way I am, then let the world decide how they what to take it.'"

So, is he now teaching the same to his elder son Karan, who is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas"?

"Look, I know that he is going to face the same pressure... The expectation is high from him and that is again, very natural. But the best way to grow in life is keeping the pressure and others' expectation aside and focus on skill," said the 62-year-old actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Deol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp