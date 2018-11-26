Home Entertainment Hindi

Storytelling has been special part of my growing up years: Radhika Apte

Radhika was present at the launch of Audible.in, a dedicated service for Indians by Audible, the world's leading seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word content.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Radhika Apte says storytelling has been a special part of her life since her growing up days. She says she used to listen to Marathi writer and humorist Purushottam Laxman Deshpande on cassettes.

Radhika was present at the launch of Audible.in, a dedicated service for Indians by Audible, the world's leading seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word content. She, along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Kalki Koechlin, have come together for the first time to narrate the Audible adaptation of the novel.

On the experience, Radhika told IANS: "I've transitioned from an audible listener to an audible narrator with this project, which is the highlight for me. Storytelling has been such a special part of my growing up years. I remember the time when I used to listen to Purushottam Laxman Deshpande on cassettes. He was such a great storyteller, could really draw you into a great story and it's great to know that Audible too just does that."

Radhika, Rajkummar and Kalki came together for the first time to narrate the Audible adaptation of Hussain Zaidi's novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

On that, she said: "I really enjoyed discovering these amazing stories of these strong women that made a name for themselves. It helped uncover a new side of Mumbai.

"My mama (maternal uncle) used to live in Mumbai and tell me stories of gang lords but we never heard about the women of the underworld, and 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' gave me that opportunity."

She hopes she would come together with Rajkummar and Kalki for an on-screen project too.

"I hope so soon! They are truly great actors," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Radhika Apte Audible.in launch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp