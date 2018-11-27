Katrina Kaif​ gears up for Delhi schedule of 'Bharat'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is all geared up for the Delhi schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat'. The actor wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot of the movie in October.

Raising temperatures, the 35-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram handle, striking a pose with her hair-stylist as she got decked up to shoot for the film in Delhi.

She wrote, "Delhi 4, Bharat."

The Bollywood diva looked absolutely stunning with soft curls and subtle make-up.

'Bharat' is director Ali Zafar's third collaboration with Salman Khan, after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

In the film, Bollywood's Bhaijaan will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Katrina Kaif was roped into the movies after Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out of the film. The film also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles and is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.