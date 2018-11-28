Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan shares behind the scenes pictures from 'Kedarnath'

The debutante looks beautiful and ethereal in the photos and has garnered immense appreciation for her gorgeous looks and crackling chemistry with Sushant ever since the trailer of the film dropped.

Published: 28th November 2018

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, seems to be quite excited about her first film.

She took to her official Instagram account to share a collage of behind the scenes photos from the sets of the movie and captioned it as, "Behind the scenes, missing these moments already! 9 days to #kedarnath"

'Kedarnath' is an eternal love story set in around the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June 2013. The deluge, that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people, is a powerful backdrop for this romantic tale.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, this will be his second collaboration with Sushant after 'Kai Po Che'.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and is slated to release on December 7, 2018. It also features Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, and Nishant Dahiya.

Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba', which will hit the big screens on December 28, 2018.

On the other hand, Sushant will be appearing in two other movies including 'Sonchiriya' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and 'Kizie Aur Manny'. 

