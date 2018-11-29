Home Entertainment Hindi

Kapil Sharma's 'wedding crasher' days

Kapil Sharma made an appearance on the show 'Indian Idol 10' where he spoke about his college days when he gate-crashed weddings with his friends in Delhi.

Published: 29th November 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sharma

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma, who will marry his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, has opened up about attending weddings during his college days just to eat good food.

He made an appearance on the show "Indian Idol 10" where he spoke about his college days when he gate-crashed weddings with his friends in Delhi, read a statement.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma to wed girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, shares wedding card

Kapil said: "During our college days, my friends and I used to go to weddings to eat good food. Once we got caught red-handed by an uncle. My friend made up a story saying that the food in our college mess got over and that we didn't have anything to eat.

"Although we had eaten the food by that time, uncle insisted on eating and dancing. We had twice the amount of food. Then we danced also. This is one experience I can never forget."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Sharma Kapil Sharma wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp