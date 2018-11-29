Kapil Sharma's 'wedding crasher' days

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma, who will marry his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, has opened up about attending weddings during his college days just to eat good food.

He made an appearance on the show "Indian Idol 10" where he spoke about his college days when he gate-crashed weddings with his friends in Delhi, read a statement.

Kapil said: "During our college days, my friends and I used to go to weddings to eat good food. Once we got caught red-handed by an uncle. My friend made up a story saying that the food in our college mess got over and that we didn't have anything to eat.

"Although we had eaten the food by that time, uncle insisted on eating and dancing. We had twice the amount of food. Then we danced also. This is one experience I can never forget."