Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jet off to Jodhpur for wedding

There will be two different style weddings, one Hindu and second Christian.

Published: 29th November 2018 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

MUMBAI: On Thursday afternoon, Jodhpur was glowing — not just with the constant flash of camera lights but with the subtle sparkling smiles of celebrity couple — Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The Bollywood actress and US-based singer arrived with their families in the Mewar city to bring in their wedding festivities. 

Priyanka was dressed in a white suit and multi-coloured dupatta while Nick sported a casual look in his white t-shirt and khaki pants. Priyanka was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra, cousin and actress Parineeti and her family. Nick’s brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner were also there. The couple, set to be married in Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2, waved and greeted their fans before heading to the wedding venue. The pre-wedding ceremonies began on Thursday evening.

The wedding guest list includes top Bollywood stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam and others. Hollywood stars like Dwayne Johnson, Jonathan Tucker, Lupita Nyongo and Priyanka’s co-star from her show Quantico , Yasmeen Deshante, are expected to be at the wedding. An invitation has also been sent to Priyanka’s royal friend and Meghan Markle.

Sixty four rooms have been booked in Umaid Bhawan Palace and 65 rooms in Ajit Bhawan. On Wednesday afternoon, the Umaid Bhawan Palace was handed over to the team managing the couple’s wedding. Fans are now queuing up at Jodhpur airport to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities arriving for this grand wedding.

