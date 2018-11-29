Home Entertainment Hindi

Vishal Bhardwaj to run Midnight's Children for Netflix

Vishal Bhardwaj’s last theatrical release was the sibling dramedy, Pataakha.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj (Photo | PTI)

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj will serve as the showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Booker Prize-winning novel, Midnight’s Children. Originally published in 1981, Midnight’s Children was adapted as a feature film by Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta in 2012.

“I’m confident that taking this quintessentially Indian epic that transcends generations and genres, combined with the production values and creative freedom that Netflix offers, will contribute to an unforgettable series that is Indian at heart and global in reach,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.

The director(s) and cast of Midnight’s Children are yet to be announced. Simran Sethi, director-creative, International Original for Netflix, added, “The scope and scale of Midnight’s Children can only be translated by a creator with an expansive vision, depth of storytelling, and a nuanced knowledge of bringing characters to life.”

 Vishal Bhardwaj’s last theatrical release was the sibling dramedy, Pataakha. He is known for directing critically-acclaimed films like Maqbool and Omkara and Haider.

