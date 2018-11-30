Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana​ is the new 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood​

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ayushmannn Khurrana announced the title of his upcoming film with a hilarious video.

Published: 30th November 2018 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After treating the audience with two back to back hits- 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Andhadhun', Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with Nushrat Bharucha in and as 'Dream Girl.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, 34-year-old star announced the title of his upcoming film with a hilarious video. In the video, he can be seen sitting with his team and deciding the title of the film.

He captioned the post as, "Of every possible role, this one, I'd be honest, would have never crossed my mind! But here I am, to play a role in and as #DreamGirl."

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film will be a comedy riot and will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It will go on floors in the first week of December.

Nushrat will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushamann for the first time. She was last seen in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' opposite Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, which garnered immense appreciation from the audience owing to its quirky storyline.

TAGS
Bollywood​ Dream Girl Dream Girl film Ayushmannn Khurrana

