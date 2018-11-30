Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui​ would leave his starry vibes back at home: Sanya Malhotra

'Photograph' revolves around a struggling street photographer Nawazuddin, pressured to marry by his grandmother.

Published: 30th November 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra says working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her forthcoming release "Photograph" has been a huge thing for her as it gave her the opportunity to work with her favorite actor.

"I started shooting for 'Photograph' right after 'Dangal' so, it's really special for me," said Sanya interacting with the media at fashion designer Ritu Kumar's store launch on Thursday here.

"It was my second film, though 'Patakha' (by Vishal Bhardwaj) got released after 'Dangal'. I had really good experience working with Ritesh Batra and Nawaz sir. It was a huge thing for me to work with Nawaz sir because he is my favorite actor," she added.

"Initially, I was a bit nervous working with him. But then I watched all his interviews to know how he prepares for his roles so that I could chill out working alongside.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next film a 'gift for children, family'

"When he used to come on the set, he would leave his starry vibes back at home. He was this completely transformed -- like totally into his character. I got to learn a lot from him," said the actress, who was last seen in "Badhaai Ho".

"Photograph" revolves around a struggling street photographer (Nawazuddin), pressured to marry by his grandmother. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee. The pair develops a connection that transforms them.

The film will be premiering at Sundance Film Festival 2019. "I is very exciting news," she said.

Sanya along with Fatima Sana Shaikh made their Hindi film debut in "Dangal" alongside Aamir Khan. Fatima's second wasv "Thugs of Hindostan".

While "Thugs..." failed to impress, Sanya's "Badhaai Ho" has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box-office and has entered its 6th week at the theatres.

ALSO READ: Manto taught me not to judge anyone, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

She said she was happy with the outcome but stayed clear of the comparison.

"The kind love and appreciation we have been receiving for the film is really amazing. It's the 6th week and still drawing audiences to the theatres," she said.

"Photograph" is written and directed by Ritesh Batrra, who is alos a co-producer along with Voila Fugen, Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani and Michael Weber.

The 2019 edition of Sundance Film Festival will be held at Park City, Utah in the US from January 24 to February 3, 2019.

