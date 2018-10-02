Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap gives space to people he understands: Rachita Arora

Published: 02nd October 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rachita Arora with Anurag Kashyap. (Photo:Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Rachita Arora, who composed four songs for Anurag Kashyap's film "Mukkabaaz", says the filmmaker understands what people are capable of and gives them space.

"I'll be always thankful to Anurag sir. The first day when he heard my song, the confidence he showed...he immediately gave me 'Mukkabaaz' after listening to that one song of mine," Rachita said in a statement.

"The good part about Anurag sir is that he gives space to people he understands. He immediately understands what you are capable of. He has an eye for it. He immediately shows full confidence and faith in that person and he will give you the space. It's always amazing to work with Anurag Sir," she added.

They even teamed up for the hit series "Sacred Games".

"Anurag sir came to me after 'Mukkabaaz'. I got another opportunity to work with him on 'Sacred Games'. He gave me 90s' disco songs. It was so much fun because it was the first time I did disco tracks," she said.

Among various projects, she has composed the background score of the film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and theme song of the series "Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone".

