Happy and nervous: Dhruv Sehgal on 'Little Things' getting picked up by Netflix

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor-writer Dhruv Sehgal says he feels privileged that his thoughts and ideas have received a world-wide platform in Netflix but he asserts that it also makes him nervous.

Dhruv has written and created the web series "Little Things", which was recently picked up by the streaming giant.

The show's season one, having five episodes, premiered on YouTube in October 2016. The show was picked up Netflix in July this year as part of its deal with Dice Media, the content studio of Pocket Aces.

The multi-hyphenate artiste, who stars in the series alongside "Karwaan" actor Mithila Palkar, says he is always questioning his craft and that is probably the reason why the news made him nervous.

"As a writer, it brought a lot of nervousness besides the sense of something good is happening. There is always a comparison, even if it is not someone else but your own head. Also, you question whether it is fair to compare," Dhruv he told PTI in an interview.

"It is exciting because suddenly, for good or bad, people will get to watch my work. That is great because it is something that I wrote in my room in my house. And now it has blown out and being watched by 130 million people on their laptops. It feels good that your thoughts have been given a platform."

Season one of "Little Things" explored the lives of its leads, Dhruv and Kavya, a young unmarried couple who navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the 'little things' that make life worth living.

Dhruv says the sophomore run will further explore relationship of its leads.

"The elements of the first season are still there. We are still telling the everyday stories and they still talk about things which are very every day. It still has cute moments which will make you smile," he says.

"But there is a new direction that we have gone while keeping the essence of season one very much intact. We are very mindful of that. So besides the turmoil, there is the essence and soul of the first season and which is why it is more painful because it is not just two people fighting. It's two people, who thought they could be perfect for each other, fighting," he adds.

As an individual, Dhruv considers himself a writer and associates more with it than acting.

"I write 365 days a year and I act maybe 60 days a year. So writing is my bread and butter. If someone asks 'Who am I?', then it becomes what you do also. I pretty much write every day but it's direction that I want to do."

"Little Things" season two, directed by two-time National Award winner Ruchir Arun, will premiere on Netflix on October 5.