Pankaj Tripathi brings everyone together on sets: Shraddha Kapoor

The 31-year-old actor, who is currently busy shooting for "Saina", said she is would love to collaborate with Tripathi again.

National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor says working with critically-acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi on "Stree" was a great experience as he has the power to bring together everyone on the film's set.

Shraddha said Tripathi is not only an amazing actor but also a great human being.

"It was an amazing experience working with Pankaj Tripathi. He is not only a great actor but he also kept the set entertained bringing together everyone on the set, developing a warm bond with everyone," Shraddha said in a statement.

The 31-year-old actor, who is currently busy shooting for "Saina", said she is would love to collaborate with Tripathi again.

