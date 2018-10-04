Home Entertainment Hindi

All India Bakchod's Utsav Chakraborty accused of sexually harassing minor girls; comedians react on social media

A Twitter user revealed that Chakraborty had sent sexually explicit pictures to a young girl and threatened her that she would lose her career if she complains.

Published: 04th October 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 10:18 PM

Utsav Chakraborty (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

On Wednesday, a couple of women on Twitter accused All India Bakchod comedian Utsav Chakraborty of sexual harassment. These allegations came up when Chakraborty commented on a Tweet about a recent incident, in which 1300 employees from the Gutka company Kamla Pasand were misbehaving in an Australian cruise.

To this Tweet, a Twitter user alleged that Chakraborty had sent sexually explicit pictures to a young girl and threatened that he would wreck her career if she complains.

The accuser said: “Saw this on my timeline, interesting for you to comment on how Indian men harass women. Irony is still alive and thriving. Did they send unsolicited d***k picks (sic) or that’s safely only your territory? Or like cry after saying you’ll ruin their career if you tell others? Or will they also blame that on the girls? The harassment they got that is. Hey Utsav. How many girls have you harassed you vile man. These messages are for a young girl I know.”

After this accusation, many other women joined in the conversation and narrated their uncomfortable encounters with the comedian. 

The snowballing of the incident led to All India Bakchod to issue a statement condemning the issue, promising to cooperate for investigations if any, and informing that all videos with Utsav would be removed. 


The Mumbai Police responded to the thread of tweets saying that they will look into the matter on priority.

Utsav Chakraborty responded to the accusations on a separate tweet, saying that everyone he knows has turned against him and that he would give further explanations later.

Utsav then put out a thread of tweets trying to explain himself but was called out by many for playing the 'victim card'.

Several comedians including Sumukhi Suresh, Kaneez Surka and Abish Mathew tweeted out appreciating the accuser for coming out and condemning Utsav's behaviour.

