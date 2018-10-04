He is yet to undergo tests: Randhir on Rishi Kapoor's health rumours

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Randhir Kapoor has responded to reports about younger brother Rishi Kapoor's health, saying the actor, who is currently in the US for treatment, is yet to undergo tests.

Reports that Rishi was suffering from cancer started doing the rounds following his absence from the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away on October 1.

His wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir are said to accompanied him to the US.

"This is all rumour. He is at the moment fine. As he is in great pain, he will be undergoing test tomorrow. He did discuss it with us regarding his health," Randhir told PTI.

On September 29, Rishi had informed his fans about taking a break from work for "medical treatment" in America and urged them not to worry or "unnecessarily speculate".

"Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."