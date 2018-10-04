I have been slapped with two legal notices: Tanushree Dutta cries foul

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Tanushree Dutta who has been in the headlines since she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her, has now stated that she has been 'slapped' with two legal notices by Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri respectively.

"I have been slapped with two legal notices. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. Both their teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms," the 'Dhol' actor said in a statement.

She added, "This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation, and injustice in India."

The 34-year-old further revealed she has also been getting violent threats from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and that two unnamed suspicious individuals recently tried to barge inside her residence.

She said, "Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS. Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel. I'm being threatened to be dragged to the court and legal system of India as we all know can keep a woman and her supporters as well as media silent on the pretext of 'matter sub judice'."

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor added how allegedly false witnesses supporting perpetrators conjured up to further weaken her case. "Court cases can run for decades without a hope for a conclusion. In the end, an empty shell remains with broken hopes. A life wasted, defeated- this is the age-old saga of survivors in our nation," she concluded.

Dutta has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. She has accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie and also claimed that dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya teamed up against her.

Many B-town celebrities have come out in support of Dutta including Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.