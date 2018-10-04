Home Entertainment Hindi

If women in industry don't speak up on now, they'll be suppressed: Parineeti Chopra

Dutta, in a recent TV interview, had claimed that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of "Horn Ok Pleasss" 10 years ago.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In the wake of Tanushree Dutta's allegation that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of a film in 2008, Parineeti Chopra said it is important for women in the industry to speak up about harassment they have faced.

When asked if this will be the start of a MeToo movement in Bollywood, Parineeti told reporters, "Honestly I really hope this is not the start of a MeToo movement, because it would mean there are several such stories and I hope this is the first and the last story.

"If there are victims, especially women in the industry, actresses who have faced this, I want every woman to come out and speak.

If they don't speak now, they will forever be suppressed.

Personally I've never gone through such an experience, if God forbid this happened with me I would have never kept quiet," she added.

The "Meri Pyaari Bindu" star says it's important for women to feel protected in the industry.

"Keeping quiet is not the solution ever. This is something very serious which has happened to someone, if it has happened. I'm not taking sides because I wasn't there. If it has happened, it's the worst thing that can happen to a woman.

"If we can't feel protected in our industry, country, how can I live, or work? I hope it's untrue but if it has happened then we will all support her, even the men."

Parineeti was speaking at the song launch of her upcoming film "Namaste England".

Her co-star, Arjun Kapoor, said it's extremely important for people not to pass judgements but simply hear the actor's side.

"I have two sisters in this industry and two others working elsewhere. I hope every women feels safe. This happens everywhere, it's the reality but one person gathered courage and decided to speak up.

We need to understand that it's important to listen first.

"Problem is we start chaos and don't listen. That girl has spoken about something that's so dreaded. She deserves to be heard, before hurling judgements, taking sides, pointing fingers or asking if this will be a movement. You have to understand it first."

The "Gunday" actor said one must look at this situation with a lot of sensitivity.

"We are processing it now that this has happened. This issue happens across. We all need to introspect right now. We need to listen, understand, and make sure if there are more such stories, they should come out. Let's not make noise for the wrong reasons," he added.

Also present at the event was director Vipul Shah.

"Nameste England" is scheduled to release on October 19.

