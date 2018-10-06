Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap and partners announces dissolution of Phantom Films

Founded in 2011, the banner has produced films like "Lootera", "Queen", "Ugly", "NH 10", "Bombay Velvet", "Masaan", "Udta Punjab", "Raman Raghav 2.0" and "Trapped", among others.

Published: 06th October 2018 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap in Imaikkaa Nodigal.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl have decided to dissolve their joint banner Phantom Films, seven years after they set it up.

The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with each other, a press release Saturday said, without citing the reason for this decision.

Founded in 2011, the banner has produced films like "Lootera", "Queen", "Ugly", "NH 10", "Bombay Velvet", "Masaan", "Udta Punjab", "Raman Raghav 2.0" and "Trapped", among others.

Their last film as producers will be Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30".

Directed by Bahl, the film has a release date of January 25, 2019.

"Vikas, Madhu, Anurag and I have decided to dissolve our partnership in Phantom and go our separate ways.

It's been the craziest, greatest journey and the most wonderful partnership of my life.

"My three partners have been my family through thick and thin and I can't thank them enough for their love and support for the past seven years.

I wish them nothing but the best on their individual journeys from here on and hope our paths will cross again in better times," Motwane said in a statement.

Anurag said Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end.

"We did our best and we succeeded and we failed, but I know for sure we are all stronger and wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways.

We wish each other the best," he said.

Thanking Anurag, Motwane and Vikas for being great partners and mentors, Mantena said Phantom was the best thing that happened in his career as a producer.

"We had a glorious run for seven years and I guess sometimes even marriages end.Hope to continue to be friends and may be even collaborate on individual films in the future.

We wish each other the best," Mantena said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anurag Kashyap Phantom Films Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices