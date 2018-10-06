Home Entertainment Hindi

I must give credit to media for giving people platform to raise their voices: Abhishek Bachchan

Commenting on recent Tanushree-Nana controversy, he said, '' It is always tough to pass your comment on something unknowingly but if all the allegations are true, I can't be sad more.''

KOLKATA: Today people are feeling more comfortable speaking their heart out in every single situation and media is providing the platform to raise their voice, and so all credit goes to them , Abhishek Bachchan said here in India Today Conclave East, 2018, last night.

On his disappearance from the silver screen for more than a year, he said, " At a point of my career I realised that when everything is becoming easy, then somehow it's the death of your art.So I decided to recreate my creativity and re-evaluate my art. So you loved 'Manmarziyaan'."

On the sideline of the session, he made it very clear that criticism and trolls never ever weighed him down.

He also said, " I always walked on my desired path and tried to shape my career as I want. As I was born with Amitabh Bachchan as my father and Jaya Bachchan as mother, then it is predestined that people will compare my works with them. Even the first time I won an award, my mother started crying."

Commenting on his equation with Aishwariya, he said, " I must say she is one of the most dedicated actors and mothers you can expect. For me she is nothing less than a superwoman. I envy our on and off screen chemistry."

 

