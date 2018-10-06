Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to share cup of 'Koffee' with Karan on season six

Published: 07th October 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Alia posted an adorable picture with Deepika, smiling and holding coffee mugs. (Photo | Instagram @aliaabhatt)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Good news for all the 'Koffee With Karan' fans as Karan Johar is back with the sixth season of the show and Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will be seen opening the new season this time.

Apart from being total stunners and powerhouse of talent, the two also share the Ranbir connection.

Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to share a picture with the two, where both can be seen striking a pose for the camera. The post read, "Season opener!!!!!!! #girlpower all the way!!! @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season opener!!!!!!! #girlpower all the way!!! @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Deepika also shared behind the scenes snap from the show with Karan Johar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#coffeewithkaran

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Meanwhile, Alia posted an adorable picture with Deepika, smiling and holding coffee mugs. She captioned it, "Cuppa koffee with this beauty"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cuppa koffee with this beauty @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia looked beautiful in a midnight blue sequin dress with dewy makeup, while Deepika dazzled in a sheath dress with her hair left open.

Apart from the girl power, father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan and siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will also make an appearance on the other episodes of the show. 

Koffee With Karan Karan Johar Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone

