Home Entertainment Hindi

Glamorous roles never excited me, says Shweta Tripathi

Like her contemporaries, the actor also has a fascination for the commercial cinema and she says she wants to be a part of it.

Published: 07th October 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Shweta Tripathi (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shweta Tripathi does not get taken by the glamour aspect of acting on screen and says she rather finds the traits of a character interesting.

The 33-year-old actor, best known for films such as "Masaan" and "Haraamkhor", says she is willing to try everything for a character, as long as it is necessary.

"I am an actor, I might do one scene in a film or be there throughout. The glamour aspect of it has never excited me. Like, if you say, that my character is on a wheelchair I will be excited but if you discuss clothes with me, I will be put off.

"I don't care about it as it is the job of hair, make-up and stylist, I want the director to tell me my character traits. I can go bald also for a film. This for me is acting," Shweta told PTI.

Like her contemporaries, the actor also has a fascination for the commercial cinema and she says she wants to be a part of it.

"It excites me. I want more people to see my work and it happens if you do commercial films. There was a film that was going to be very commercial but I was not fully convinced so I backed out and it did not happen.

"When I take up a film or role, I don't want to be fake, I don't want to wear a mask. I want to be myself. I know it will take time but I am here for a longer run."

After 'Masaan', Shweta felt she would only get good-girl kind of roles but she is happy that a variety of work has come her way.

"As actors you have to keep showing variety in performance as people are lazy to think about you in a different way. People love to put human beings or actors in boxes. It is difficult but I have to break (this notion). As an actor I want to do everything, I don't have any limitations."

Shweta feels there are not many cases where inspiring roles are written for women in cinema.

"People want to earn money. But we do see things changing like 'English Vinglish', 'Love Sonia' which are more character driven. But it is happening less. I am hoping it will change. It is the story that is the protagonist and not the hero or heroine," she says.

What Shweta finds interesting and challenging is to play roles made famous by male actors in the industry.

"I want to play male characters. I want to be Ranbir Kapoor of 'Rockstar', those are exciting parts."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shweta Tripathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated