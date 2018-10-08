Lawyer has asked me not to talk to media: Nana Patekar on Tanushree's claim

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Nana Patekar on Monday maintained that the "truth" he spoke 10 years ago regarding Tanushree Dutta's accusation of sexual harassment on the sets of a 2008 film, stands true today and will continue to be. Beyond that, he says, his lawyer has advised him not to talk about the matter.

Nana, in a media briefing, refused to take questions from the press.

"My lawyer and his team have advised me not to talk to any channel. I have always met and spoken to the media. I have no problems (in talking to the media), but when my lawyer has said so, I will have to follow that. So, will you please pardon me for that? Thank you very much," Nana said, and wrapped up the briefing.

On being coaxed to say what he has to regarding the allegation, Nana said: "What I said 10 years ago, I would say that only. What was the truth yesterday is the truth today, and it will remain the truth tomorrow."

He walked away immediately despite being pursued by media persons, clearly saying he would not give interviews to anyone.

Nana was due to address a press conference on Monday afternoon, but the media was late on Sunday informed via Whatsapp by his son Malhar that the event stood cancelled.

However, at the last moment, Nana seemed to have changed his mind.

In an interview in September, in the context of her opinion on the #MeToo Movement and sexual harassment of women in Bollywood, Tanushree spoke about her personal experience of facing it at the hands of Nana on the set of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008.

Last week, Tanushree also filed a written complaint on the same at the Oshiwara police station here.

On his part, Nana has consistently denied the accusation. In 2008 too, he had held a conference to dismiss the allegations.

Even last week, on being confronted by the media, Nana had said he had answered the questions about it 10 years ago.

"Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie)," Nana had said.