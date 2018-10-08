Home Entertainment Hindi

‘We took immediate action against Vikas Bahl’

The ensuing uproar against Bahl’s alleged behaviour was further corroborated by actor Kangana Ranaut, who starred in Bahl’s film ‘Queen’.

Published: 08th October 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who had featured in Vikas Bahl’s film ‘Queen’, also came out against the filmmaker | TWITTER

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reacting to a recent exposé by HuffPost India, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane — former partners at the recently dissolved Phantom Films, which they co-owned with Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena — have issued clarifications regarding their handling of the sexual harassment complaints made by a former employee against Bahl.  

The HuffPost article, quoting the victim, detailed an incident that took place on October 5, 2015 at a luxury hotel in South Goa during the promotional rounds of Kashyap’s film, ‘Bombay Velvet’. The victim alleged Bahl molested her after a late-night party in her hotel room. She also accused Kashyap of not taking definitive action, and blamed him and his co-partners for ‘stonewalling’ her for over two years.

The ensuing uproar against Bahl’s alleged behaviour was further corroborated by actor Kangana Ranaut, who starred in Bahl’s film ‘Queen’. Kangana’s statement read: “Totally believe her, even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day…” 

Subsequently, Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane issued separate statements claiming that immediate action against Bahl was indeed taken at Phantom Films but the process was impeded due to legal ‘ill-advice’ and the victim’s decision to not pursue the matter further. 

“On the basis of legal advice being sought then, we were told that we were handicapped by two things— that we were dealing with an equal Promoter/director who actually ran the company, and that there was no provision to sack him on the grounds of misconduct,” Kashyap said.  

“We immediately began to take action. We offered suspending Vikas from the company for a long period of time, not letting him produce or direct, taking away his signatory rights as well as sending him to rehabilitation. She (the victim) agreed. So did Vikas, who had no memory of the incident.

We also worked towards formalising this and even taking steps towards documenting these terms,” Motwane said. The directors also claimed that the HuffPost article did not include key admissions made by Kashyap and his girlfriend Shubhra Shetty.     Meanwhile, Bahl is yet to issue a statement on the matter, and so is former Phantom co-partner Madhu Mantena. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anurag Kashyap Vikramaditya Motwane Vikas Bahl Madhu Mantena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife