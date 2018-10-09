Home Entertainment Hindi

'It' must have happened, but not with me: Alok Nath on Vinta Nanda's sexual harassment allegations

The actor said that in the MeToo movement, we have been hearing only the woman's point of view because "they are considered weak."

Published: 09th October 2018 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Alok Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

After TV writer Vinta Nanda on Monday wrote about the sexual harassment that she faced by a 'sanskaari' actor who turned out to be Alok Nath, he has responded by saying "Kuch to log kahenge" (People will say things).

READ | TV's 'Sanskaari babuji' Alok Nath raped me, says writer-producer Vinta Nanda; CINTAA to send him notice

In an interview with ABPNews, Nath said that he is neither denying nor accepting the allegations. He said, "It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."

Nath said that he and Nanda were close friends. "In a way, it was me who made her what she is," he said.

ALSO READ | Dealt with four years of harassment by slapping the man in question: Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath

Nath added that it was useless to respond because "in today's world whatever a woman says, only that will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything."

On Monday, TV writer Vinta Nanda posted a long account about how she was raped by Nath in two instances. 

