MAMI drops AIB, Rajat Kapoor's films from fest's line-up following #MeToo tide

Actor-director Rajat Kapoor has been called out by two women for inappropriate behaviour. He has apologised.
 

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has dropped two films -- AIB's "Chintu Ka Birthday" and Rajat Kapoor's "Kadakh" -- from the line-up of the upcoming 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in the wake of the #MeToo tide.

"We as an Academy (MAMI) strongly support the #MeToo movement. In light of recent developments, we have decided to drop the following films from our line-up -- AIB's 'Chintu Ka Birthday' and Rajat Kapoor's 'Kadakh'," read a statement from MAMI.

"We want to use this opportunity to open up the conversation and find solutions to harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Starting with this edition of the festival, we would like to unite the community to find positive and constructive ways to deal with it," the statement read further.

Actor-director Rajat Kapoor has been called out by two women for inappropriate behaviour. He has apologised.

Comedy collective, All India Bakchod (AIB), on the other hand, landed in a full-fledged controversy after a woman named Utsav Chakraborty -- once associated with the group -- was named by a barrage of ladies on social media of sexual harassment.

Chakraborty accepted and apologised his misdeeds, but the #MeToo fire soon spread out to reveal how AIB's CEO and co-founder knew about it all along but did nothing against it. It even opened up a box of complaints against some of the group's other comedians, notably Gursimran Khamba.

On its part, AIB announced on Monday that Bhat and Khamba are "stepping away" from the group.
 

