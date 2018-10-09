Netflix series 'Selection Day' to premiere on December 28

By PTI

MUMBAI: Netflix's India Original Series "Selection Day" is set to be launched worldwide on December 28.

Based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, the series is a coming-of-age drama about two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India.

The cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Tailang and debutantes Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar.

Actor Anil Kapoor is co-producing the project with Anand Tucker.

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said the team is looking forward to the series.

"We are excited to share this joyous and emotional coming of age story with India and the world.

'Selection Day' is an amazing opportunity to expand our array of programming after the exciting debuts of 'Sacred Games' and 'Ghoul'," Sethi said in a statement.

Kapoor said he is excited to collaborate on an Indian story with the streaming platform.

"With 'Selection Day', Netflix is once again bringing Indian talent onto the world stage. India is a land rich with stories and we can now share these across the globe.

I can't think of a better way of bringing people together," he said.

"Selection Day" will be the streaming giant's third India Original Series.

Earlier, Netflix announced "Sacred Games" has been renewed for a second run.

A prequel to SS Rajamouli's "Bahubali" is also in works.

"Bard of Blood", based on 2015 bestseller of the same name by Bilal Siddiq, is also in development, starring Emraan Hashmi and will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.