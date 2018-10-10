Harassment of women not limited to cinema: Gulzar 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Gulzar

Veteran lyricist Gulzar. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist Gulzar has said harassment of women happens across society and is not only limited to cinema.

"Directors are coming out with much more bolder subjects which are touching the reality. Cinema is a reflection of your society, what is happening (around).

If we say harassment of a woman or a girl is only in cinema (then I don't think so). It has spread all over the society," he said.

Gulzar was in conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand at the success event of Bhavani Iyer's debut novel "Anon" on Tuesday.

"Cinema has spared you for not putting that mirror in front of you where an 8-year-old girl is gang raped. Thank God. But beware, cinema has started reflecting every part of your life today. They are no more narrating bedtime stories," Gulzar said.

The writer said it is wrong to look at films as something which is going to teach morals to the audiences.

"Cinema is not Bible writing. It doesn't teach you morals, good values to live. Cinema is not meant for that. If you're looking at cinema that it'll tell you good values then you're mistaken. It's not Bible," he added.

