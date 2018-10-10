Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Anurag Kashyap steps down as MAMI's board member

Kashyap, who has been accused of shielding director Vikas Bahl in an alleged sexual harassment case, said he will come back only after clearing his name.

Published: 10th October 2018 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag_Kashyap_-_AP

Anurag Kashyap (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Wednesday said he has decided to step down as the board member of Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI).

The 46-year-old director has been a member of the MAMI board ever since it was set up.

Kashyap, who has been accused of shielding director Vikas Bahl in an alleged sexual harassment case, said he will come back only after clearing his name.

ALSO READ | #MeToo: Vikas Bahl to sue Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane for defamation

"In the light of the current events, I have decided to step back from my duties as a board member from MAMI until the shadow of doubt of our alleged complicitness in silence and not doing anything about it, is cleared," he tweeted.

Last year, a woman employee at Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, had alleged that Bahl behaved inappropriately with her during a trip to Goa in 2015.

In another tweet, Kashyap denied that he remained in the case and said that he will keep on fighting the "accusations" that come his way.

"The accused was named and shamed a long time back.

For people who don't read the details & only the headlines, I have no response.

A lot of women work with me and have been around, I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing," he said.

"Let the purging continue it's as good a time as any for all of us to introspect, look into ourselves and see how we all have been complicit in so much, with our silence, forced by fear of consequence or by choice," he added.

The filmmaker, however, said he has begun to question himself about the interactions he had with opposite sex for a while now.

"And my greatest and simplest learning is that the line of consent is not just defined by 'No', most times it's before that 'No' is uttered.

And the line of consent depends on the person that owns the consent.

It varies from person to person.

"It's our conditioning, even for the most woke people.

Most of us are still learning, everyone who claims to know what it means, and I talk about us men, we really don't know.

None of us knows.

It can't and should not be defined so simply," he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anurag Kashyap MAMI Vikas Bahl Sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp