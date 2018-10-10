Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Vikas Bahl removed from Kabir Khan's '83' amid sexual assault allegations

There were reports that the "Queen" director was dropped from any further associations with "83", the forthcoming film, starring Ranveer Singh.

Published: 10th October 2018

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who had featured in Vikas Bahl’s film ‘Queen’, also came out against the filmmaker | TWITTER

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vikas Bahl will no longer be associated with Kabir Khan's "83", days after a woman employee at Phantom Films reiterated her allegations of molestation against the director.

He was on board as one of the producers.

Last year, the woman employee at Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, had alleged that Bahl behaved inappropriately with her during a trip to Goa.

There were reports that the "Queen" director was dropped from any further associations with "83", the forthcoming film, starring Ranveer Singh, which chronicles India's iconic maiden World Cup win.

When asked, Khan confirmed the news to PTI, "Yes, Vikas Bahl will not have any credit on '83'."

Bahl has been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of the company, which was dissolved ahead of a HuffPost article that detailed the victim's account and how the production house failed to take action.

Both Kashyap and Motwane have since distanced themselves from Bahl in separate statements.

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan, who stars in Bahl's next directorial "Super 30", broke his silence saying it is "impossible" for him to work with any person "guilty of such grave misconduct".

