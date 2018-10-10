Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Writer-lyricist Varun Grover denies sexual harassment allegations

Published: 10th October 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. | Express Illustrations

By PTI

MUMBAI: Writer-lyricist Varun Grover has categorically denied the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by an anonyms person, who referred herself as his junior in Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

In a screenshot of the post, that has been doing the rounds on social media, the woman said the incident happened in 2001 while they were working on a play for the annual festival.

The "Sacred Games" writer said the screenshot was "untrue" and "misleading".

He said he would soon issue a detailed statement.

"I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least," Grover posted on Twitter.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, who have frequently collaborated with Grover, supported him.

"This man I have known so closely and so so long that I refuse to believe any allegations about him. #believethevictim and investigate the claims and also be careful to not let vested interests sabotage a long pending genuine movement," Kashyap tweeted.

Ghaywan, who has worked with Grover on "Maasan", said it was impossible for him to believe that the writer could do such a thing.

"I know Varun for the large part of my life. I can never believe he would do such a thing. Never. Those allegations reek of vindictive behaviour and not a shred of truth in them. Absolutely, 100 per cent, in solidarity with his statement below," he tweeted.

The director said it was appalling how "such slanderous allegations are trying to sabotage the #MeToo movement in India."

"Varun is someone who is truly putting his weight and career behind for this movement. It is horribly irresponsible of whoever is behind this to malign him," he added.

Ghaywan said his response to the allegations against Grover was emotional.

"This is my truth, what I believe in and I wanted to put it out there. You can wait for the truth to come in due course."

