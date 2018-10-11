MeToo: 'Producer' Aamir Khan backs out of 'Mogul', Subhash Kapoor says respect his decision

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Subhash Kapoor, who has a molesting case pending against him, said Wednesday that he understands and respects Aamir Khan's decision to exit the Gulshan Kumar biopic as producer.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement that is escalating day by day in the country, without taking any names Khan announced his and filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao's departure from an upcoming project, saying he has been informed of "sexual misconduct" on the part of a collaborator.

"Mogul" co-producer Bhushan Kumar said Wednesday that Kapoor has been sacked from the job.

"With the ongoing proceedings against the director that is brought to our notice, everyone at T-Series has decided to not work with the director," Bhushan said in a statement to PTI.

Reacting to Khan's announcement, Kapoor told PTI, "I understand and respect Aamir Khan's and Kiran Rao's decision.

Since matter is sub judice, I intend to prove my innocence in the court of law."

Actor Geetika Tyagi, who has appeared in films like "One By Two", "Aatma", "What the Fish", has accused Kapoor of molesting her.

In April 2014, Tyagi had filed a complaint with Versova police station alleging that he tried to rape her two years ago.

Following which, Kapoor was arrested and let out on bail after paying a sum of Rs 10,000.

In 2014, a video, which was apparently taken with a hidden camera had Tyagi, Kapoor and his wife in it.

In the video, Tyagi is seen slapping Kapoor, which the aspiring actor had put on social media.

The director, best known for "Jolly LLB" series, questioned Tyagi's motives of sharing the video on the internet.

" But I do want to raise a question - is secretly filming a crying woman without her consent and knowledge and uploading it on social media, not harassment or abuse? Or is it fine if she is related to someone who is 'allegedly accused' of misconduct.

If your answer is latter then for me it's nothing less then a khap panchayat mentality," he said.

In a joint statement, Aamir and filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao had also said, "At Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind."

They said they were committed to making the industry a safe place.