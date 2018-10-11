Home Entertainment Hindi

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Nana Patekar, Rakesh Sarang, Sami Siddiqui and Ganesh Acharya

Besides Patekar, the FIR has also been lodged against director Rakesh Sarang, producer Sami Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Published: 11th October 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:19 AM

Former Miss India and Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta speaks during ‘We The Women’ conference on Sunday | pushkar v

By ANI

MUMBAI: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar at the Oshiwara Police Station over the sexual harassment allegations made by Tanushree Dutta.

Tanushree Dutta was accompanied by her lawyer Nitin Satpute to the police station, where she recorded her statement in regards to the harassment allegations against Patekar, following which the FIR was registered.

Speaking about the details of the statement, Satpute said, "The statement of Tanushree Dutta has been recorded in English so that she can understand the language. They were writing the statement in Marathi. However, we requested them to write it in English so that what happened 10 years ago would not happen again."

Earlier on Wednesday, Dutta's lawyer submitted a 40-page document to the Mumbai police and state women's commission to support her recent complaint lodged with the Mumbai police.

Back in 2008, Tanushree's father Tapan Kumar Dutta had filed an FIR when she allegedly underwent the ordeal and her car was attacked while exiting the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss'.

Tanushree alleged that Patekar had misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie.

As a retort, Patekar slapped Dutta with a legal notice and demanded a written apology from her. 

