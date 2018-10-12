Cops refused to name Nana Patekar: Tanushree Dutta

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Tanushree Dutta issued a fresh statement on Thursday in which she claimed her statement was not recorded properly at the Goragaon police station earlier regarding her harassment by co-actor Nana Patekar.

The actor added she plans to approach the Bombay High Court and will file a PIL seeking an internal complaint panel to be formed in every film-related body.

Meanwhile, women workers of the Congress’ Mumbai unit staged a protest demanding Patekar’s arrest outside the Oshiwara police station where Dutta filed a formal complaint.

On Wednesday night, Dutta recorded her statement following which cases were registered against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqi under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force outraging modesty of a woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC, the police said.

“Earlier, the police had refused to take names of Nana Patekar and other four persons and didn’t record statement properly, forcing her to leave the police station without recording a statement. Thereafter, the police recorded her father’s statement and lodged an FIR for rioting and causing damage to her car,” Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said, referring to the case filed 10 years ago.

Dutta has accused Patekar of touching her inappropriately on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ and Acharya of forcing her to shoot the song sequence involving several intimate scenes with the actor.

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, in an interview, said any act of misbehaviour with a woman should be immediately brought to the notice of authorities.