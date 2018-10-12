Deeply pained to be gripped in MeToo movement: Subhash Ghai

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Following allegations of sexual abuse against him, filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Friday expressed pain on being gripped in the wave of #metoo movement.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Subhash Ghai said,''Destiny shows u good times bad times-I m deeply pained to be gripped in this movement but thank those who know me and my respect I shower to women and their dignity in spite of our cosmetic world we live and react more thru our love affection n respect Now seen in different perspectives."

Subhash Ghai , the latest Bollywood figure to be accused of rape, has been accused by an anonymous woman of having spiked her drink and then sexually assaulting her.

The accuser has claimed the incident happened when she was working with Ghai on a film. She said that while she thought he was dropping her home, he took her to a hotel that he used to visit often and sexually violated her.

The anonymous account was shared on Twitter by writer Mahima Kukreja.