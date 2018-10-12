Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Sajid Khan steps down as 'Housefull 4' director over allegations of sexual harassment

In a post on Twitter, Sajid said he was taking the "moral responsibility" to step down till he can allay the allegations.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Sajid Khan | Express photo

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Sajid Khan Friday announced his departure from "Housefull 4" in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against him by two women.

In a post on Twitter, Sajid said he was taking the "moral responsibility" to step down till he can allay the allegations.

"In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth.

Request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out," he said.

His departure comes following sexual harassment allegations made by actor Saloni Chopra and a journalist.

The film's lead star Akshay Kumar also announced that the film's shooting has been put on hold for now.

"I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation," he wrote.

"This is something that requires stringent action.

I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," the 51-year-old actor added.

Akshay's wife Twinkle was first to ask the film's cast to a "firm stand" on the allegations against the director.

"Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on," she wrote on Twitter.

The film also stars Nana Patekar, who was the first celebrity to be accused of harassment by actor Tanushree Dutta a fortnight ago.

He has denied the allegation and the matter is sub judice.

Dutta's revelations have sparked what media is terming as India's #MeToo movement, where journalists, actors and professionals have taken to social media to talk about workplace harassment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajid Khan sexual harassment Akshay Kumar #MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp