Saira Banu marks 52nd anniversary with throwback photo with Dilip Kumar

By IANS

MUMBAI: To mark her 52nd wedding anniversary with legendary actor Dilip Kumar, actress Saira Banu shared a message and one of her personal favourite photographs of herself with her "Kohinoor", her husband.

Saira shared the message and photograph through Dilip Kumar's Twitter account, which is operated by their family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Wishing our BELOVED @TheDilipKumar Saab&Saira ji very happy 52nd wedding anniversary! MASHALLAH 52 years of LOVE with ALLAH'S grace! Till today the way Saira ji CARES for Dilip Saab is HEARTWARMING! What a coincidence, exactly today Dilip Saab got discharged from hospitalpic.twitter.com/2Kp4k9slbS — Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) October 11, 2018

"Message from Saira Banu: My Kohinoor, my sahab, the man of my dreams, my Yusuf jaan and I can't thank enough -- the millions of well-wishers, friends and family for your beautiful messages, calls and greetings on our 52 years of marriage today. Attaching a personal favourite photograph," read the tweet.

Saira, who has worked in films like "Sagina" and "Gopi" with her husband, married Dilip Kumar in 1966. She has been a constant pillar of support for her husband, who is 22 years older than her.

Dilip Kumar, 95, was admitted in a hospital here last week to get treated for recurrent pneumonia. He was discharged on Thursday, and has been advised complete rest and isolation for a few days to prevent infection.