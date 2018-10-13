Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt's heartfelt message for sister Shaheen 

On World Mental Health Day this year, Shaheen Bhatt released her debut book named "I've never been (un)happier". The book is an account of her struggles with depression.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:31 PM

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt has posted a heartwarming video for her elder sister Shaheen, after reading her book.

Posting an emotional video on Youtube, Ali shared a heartwarming message for her little sister regarding the same.

The video starts with a clip from Alia's childhood where she can be seen dancing with her sister.

"When I come home after a long day at work or I am just sulking because of life, just one look at your older but still sparkling brown eyes just lights up my heart like you can't imagine," Alia said in the video.

Speaking about Shaheen's debut book, Alia said, "When I read your very first book, a book that you have written with so much ease and honesty, while I struggle to write one letter to you. I feel awful. I feel terrible because despite living with you for 25 years, I have never really understood your silent moments of depression. I never recognized a snappy moment as something much bigger."

"Every time you refused to go out for dinner, I would think she rather sit at home and watch TV, be alone, not that you couldn't bring yourself to get out of bed," she added.

Thanking her sister for educating her about depression, Alia said, "Today you have connected to me on a basic, human level. And you have taught me so much more about life."

She concluded the video by apologising to her sister for not understanding her. "I know you hate the fact that we all are saying sorry to you, but take the apology because even though we love you, I don't think we understood what you were going through, to this extent," she said.

