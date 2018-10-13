Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda

This comes less than a week after Nanda narrated her ordeal on Facebook amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Alok Nath

Born in 1956, Bollywood actor Alok Nath is notable for his role as Haveli Ram in Ramesh Sippy's television series, Buniyaad. | Express Photo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Alok Nath has filed a defamation case against Vinta Nanda, the writer and TV producer who recently alleged that Nath sexually harassed and raped her in the 90s.

This comes less than a week after Nanda narrated her ordeal on Facebook amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement.

"I hadn't just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised," she had written in reference to the 'most sanskari person in the industry'.

Nanda was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s. Nath played a lead role in the soap.

In her post, Nanda alleged that Alok Nath harassed her sexually, following which Nath was taken off the show and things continued.

Bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Alok Nath of sexual misconduct and shared their ordeals on social media.

In the wake of the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following the revelation, similar cases have tumbled out, rattling the media industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Nath Vinta Nanda #MeToo sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp